New Issue-Thales prices dual tranche deal

Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Thales SA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 20, 2018

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.824

Yield 1.662 pct

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 122.8bp

over the OBL#165

ISIN XS0906792014

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date March 19, 2021

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.322

Yield 2.344 pct

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 132.5bp

over the 2.5 pct 2021 DBR

ISIN XS0906792105

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date March 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Societe Genrale CIB,

Credit Agricole CIB, Citi & Natixis

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.