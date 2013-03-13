FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Noble Group prices $400 mln 2018 bond
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2013 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Noble Group prices $400 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Noble Group Limited

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date March 20, 2018

Coupon 3.625 pct

Issue price 99.268

Reoffer price 99.268

Spread 290 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST

Payment Date March 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, citi, ING, JPMorgan &

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.