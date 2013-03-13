New Issue-Noble Group prices $400 mln 2018 bond

Mar 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Noble Group Limited

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date March 20, 2018

Coupon 3.625 pct

Issue price 99.268

Reoffer price 99.268

Spread 290 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST

Payment Date March 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, citi, ING, JPMorgan &

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

