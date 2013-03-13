New Issue-FMS-WM prices $2.0 bln 2016 bond

March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a global bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement Anstalt des

Oeffentlichen Rechts

Issue Amount $2.0 billion

Maturity Date April 18, 2016

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.945

Reoffer price 99.945

Yield 0.643 pct

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs &

Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s debt

issuance programme

ISIN US30254WAB54

