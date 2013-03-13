New Issue- Telecom Italia prices 750 mln euro 2073 bond

March 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Telecom Italia SPA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 20, 2073
Coupon 7.75 pct
Issue price 99.499
Reoffer price 99.499
Yield 7.875 pct
Spread 694.9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 742bp
Over the DBR
Payment Date March 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Barclays, JPMorgan & Mediobanca
Ratings Ba2 (Moody‘s), BB+ (S&P),
BB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
