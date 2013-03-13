New Issue- Telecom Italia prices 750 mln euro 2073 bond

March 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Telecom Italia SPA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 20, 2073

Coupon 7.75 pct

Issue price 99.499

Reoffer price 99.499

Yield 7.875 pct

Spread 694.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 742bp

Over the DBR

Payment Date March 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Barclays, JPMorgan & Mediobanca

Ratings Ba2 (Moody‘s), BB+ (S&P),

BB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

