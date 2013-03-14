New Issue- Canada Housing prices C$5.0 bln 2018 bond

March 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Canada Housing Trust No.1
Guarantor Canada through CMHC
Issue Amount C$5.0 billion
Maturity Date June 15, 2018
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.956
Spread 34.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.25 pct 1 March 2018 Canada Bond
Payment Date March 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets,
National Bank Financial & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg EMTF
Denoms (K) 5