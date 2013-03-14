New Issue- Ramirent OYJ prices 100 mln euro 2019 bond

March 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Ramirent OYJ

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date March 21, 2019

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price 99.33

Reoffer price 99.33

Spread 338 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & SEB

Full fees Undisclosed

Listing Helsinki

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Finnish

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN FI4000051040

