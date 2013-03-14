FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Ramirent OYJ prices 100 mln euro 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Ramirent OYJ prices 100 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Ramirent OYJ

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date March 21, 2019

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price 99.33

Reoffer price 99.33

Spread 338 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & SEB

Full fees Undisclosed

Listing Helsinki

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Finnish

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN FI4000051040

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.