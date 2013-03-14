FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KfW prices 100 mln Turkish lira 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2013 / 2:36 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-KfW prices 100 mln Turkish lira 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date March 22, 2018

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 101.413

Reoffer price 99.788

Payment Date March 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & BNP Paribas

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
