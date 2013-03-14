New Issue-Clientis prices 110 mln SFR 2018 bond

March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Clientis AG

Issue Amount 110 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 18, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.209

Spread 57 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS & ZKB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0209609046

Data supplied by International Insider.