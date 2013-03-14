New Issue- CIBC prices A$100 mln 2018 bond

March 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(CIBC)

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date March 27, 2018

Coupon 4.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.985

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over ASW

Payment Date March 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & CIBC

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue