New Issue- GECC adds N$200 mln to 2018 bond

March 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Gerneral Electric Capital Corp

(GECC)

Issue Amount N$200 million

Maturity Date January 17, 2018

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 98.934

Reoffer price 98.934

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD Securities

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Denoms (K) 5

Notes The issue size will total N$500 million

when fungible

ISIN XS0876185876

