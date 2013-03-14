New Issue- GECC adds N$200 mln to 2018 bond

March 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Gerneral Electric Capital Corp
Issue Amount N$200 million
Maturity Date January 17, 2018
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 98.934
Reoffer price 98.934
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD Securities
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Denoms (K) 5
Notes The issue size will total N$500 million
when fungible
