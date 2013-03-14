New Issue- Vasakronan prices 160 mln SEK 2018 FRN

March 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

Issue Amount 160 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 17, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 100bp

Payment Date March 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005003845

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.