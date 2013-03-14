New Issue- Cegedim prices 300 mln euro 2020 bond

March 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Cegedim S.A

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date April 1, 2020

Coupon 6.75 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 595.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.25 pct 4 January 2020 DBR

Payment Date March 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, BofAML, Credit Agricole CIB

& Societe Generale CIB

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

RegS ISIN XS0906984272

144A ISIN XS0906984355

Data supplied by International Insider.