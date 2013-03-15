New Issue- FMS WM adds 150 mln stg to 2015 bond

March 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Issue Amount 150 million sterling
Maturity Date December 1, 2015
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 101.053
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 UKT
Payment Date March 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 900 million sterling
when fungible
