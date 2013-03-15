FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- FMS WM adds 150 mln stg to 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
March 15, 2013 / 11:48 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue- FMS WM adds 150 mln stg to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

(FMS WM)

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date December 1, 2015

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 101.053

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 UKT

Payment Date March 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 900 million sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0807698815

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
