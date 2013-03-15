New Issue- Amcor Ltd prices 300 mln euro 2023 bond

March 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Amcor Ltd
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date March 22, 2023
Coupon 2.75 pct
Issue price 99.629
Reoffer price 99.629
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank AG & BNP Paribas
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.