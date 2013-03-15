New Issue- Amcor Ltd prices 300 mln euro 2023 bond

March 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Amcor Ltd

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date March 22, 2023

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.629

Reoffer price 99.629

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank AG & BNP Paribas

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

ISIN XS0907606379

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.