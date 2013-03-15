New Issue-Prosegur Compania prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

March 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 02, 2018
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.627
Reoffer yield 2.831 pct
Spread 190 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 238bp
Over the 0.5 pct Due 2018 OBL
Payment Date April 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas & Santander GBM
Ratings BBB (S&P)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
