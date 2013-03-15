New Issue-Prosegur Compania prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

March 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 02, 2018

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.627

Reoffer yield 2.831 pct

Spread 190 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 238bp

Over the 0.5 pct Due 2018 OBL

Payment Date April 02, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas & Santander GBM

Ratings BBB (S&P)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0904823431

