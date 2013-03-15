New Issue-Bank of Ireland prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

March 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 22, 2018
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.655
Spread 190 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Natixis & RBS
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue