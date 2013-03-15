New Issue- Rentenbank adds 50 mln stg to 2017 bond

March 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.494

Reoffer price 100.494

Spread 32 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date March 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

The issue size will total 350 million sterling

when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0907906175

ISIN XS0893356120

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.