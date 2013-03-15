New Issue- Rentenbank adds 50 mln stg to 2017 bond

March 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.494
Reoffer price 100.494
Spread 32 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date March 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
The issue size will total 350 million sterling
when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0907906175
Data supplied by International Insider.