New Issue- Kexim prices 300 mln stg 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
March 15, 2013 / 2:46 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Kexim prices 300 mln stg 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Export Import Bank of Korea

(Kexim)

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date March 22, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 70bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 70bp

Payment Date March 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank & RBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0904851218

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
