New Issue-Provident Financial prices 65 mln STG 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
March 15, 2013 / 2:51 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Provident Financial prices 65 mln STG 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Provident Financial plc

Issue Amount 65 million sterling

Maturity Date September 27, 2021

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date March 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Lloyds Bank & Royal Bank

of Scotland

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 2000-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0900863084

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

