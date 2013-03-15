New Issue- EAA adds $250 mln to 2016 FRN

March 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt

(EAA)

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date January 29, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 30bp

Issue price 100.2677

Payment Date March 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Notes The issue size will total $750 million

when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0908059248

ISIN XS0880276042

Data supplied by International Insider.