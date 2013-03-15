New Issue- EAA adds $250 mln to 2016 FRN

March 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date January 29, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 30bp
Issue price 100.2677
Payment Date March 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Notes The issue size will total $750 million
when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0908059248
Data supplied by International Insider.