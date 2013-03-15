FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EAA adds $250 mln to 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
March 15, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- EAA adds $250 mln to 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt

(EAA)

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date January 29, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 30bp

Issue price 100.2677

Payment Date March 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Notes The issue size will total $750 million

when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0908059248

ISIN XS0880276042

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
