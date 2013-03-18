New Issue- EIB adds 150 mln rand to 2018 bond

March 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
Issue Amount 150 million rand
Maturity Date December 21, 2018
Coupon 9.0 pct
Issue price 114.99
Payment Date March 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (0.25 pct m&u & 1.625 pct selling)
Denoms (K) 5
Notes The issue size will total 3.375 billion rand
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.