New Issue-Immobel prices 60 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
March 18, 2013 / 4:07 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Immobel prices 60 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Immobel

Issue Amount 60 million euro

Maturity Date March 28, 2018

Coupon 5.5 pct

Payment Date March 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas Fortis & KBC

Listing Euronext Brussels

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN BE0002193598

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

