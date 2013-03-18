New Issue-Immobel prices 60 mln euro 2018 bond

March 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Immobel
Issue Amount 60 million euro
Maturity Date March 28, 2018
Coupon 5.5 pct
Payment Date March 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas Fortis & KBC
Listing Euronext Brussels
Denoms (K) 100
