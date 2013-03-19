New Issue-Rentenbank adds $175 mln to 2016 FRN

Mar 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $175 million
Maturity Date June 30, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor flat
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor flat
Payment Date March 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total $675 million
when fungible
