New Issue-Rentenbank adds $175 mln to 2016 FRN

Mar 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $175 million

Maturity Date June 30, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor flat

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor flat

Payment Date March 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total $675 million

when fungible

ISIN XS0882563108

