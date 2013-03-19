New Issue-NWB Bank prices $1.0 bln 2016 bond

Mar 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB Bank)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date March 29, 2016
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.923
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 41.4bp
over the UST
Payment Date March 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, HSBC & RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Full fees 0.1 pct
Denoms (K) 200-1
Regs ISIN XS0908821803
