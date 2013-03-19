New Issue-NWB Bank prices $1.0 bln 2016 bond

Mar 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB Bank)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date March 29, 2016

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.923

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 41.4bp

over the UST

Payment Date March 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, HSBC & RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees 0.1 pct

Denoms (K) 200-1

Regs ISIN XS0908821803

144A ISIN US63983TAF21

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue