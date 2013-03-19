New Issue-Aryzta prices 300 mln SFR 2018 bond

March 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Aryzta AG

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 25, 2018

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 101

Reoffer price Par

Spread 354.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0200044813

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.