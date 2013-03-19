New Issue- Electrolux AB prices dual tranche deal

March 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Electrolux AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 400 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 26, 2018

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.496

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 600 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 26, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 115bp

Issue price Par

Discount margin 3-month Stibor + 115bp

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date March 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets & SEB

Ratings BBB+ (S&P)

Full fees Undisclosed

