New Issue-IDBI Bank prices $500 mln 2019 bond

Mar 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower IDBI Bank Ltd (DIFC Branch)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date January 25, 2019
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.786
Reoffer Yield 3.792 pct
Spread 300 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.75 pct February 28, 2019 UST
Payment Date March 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
