New Issue-IDBI Bank prices $500 mln 2019 bond
#Market News
March 19, 2013 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-IDBI Bank prices $500 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower IDBI Bank Ltd (DIFC Branch)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date January 25, 2019

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.786

Reoffer Yield 3.792 pct

Spread 300 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.75 pct February 28, 2019 UST

Payment Date March 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
