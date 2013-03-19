New Issue-EBRD prices $1.0 bln 2018 bond

Mar 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

(EBRD)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date June 15, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.934

Spread Minus 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 22.8bp

over the 0.75 pct February 28, 2018 UST

Payment Date March 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank

& Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees 12.5 cent

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN US29875BAF31