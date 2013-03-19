New Issue-EBRD prices $1.0 bln 2018 bond

Mar 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date June 15, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.934
Spread Minus 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 22.8bp
over the 0.75 pct February 28, 2018 UST
Payment Date March 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
& Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees 12.5 cent
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English