New Issue-FMS Wertmanagement adds $150 mln to 2015 FRN

March 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount $150 million

Maturity Date January 26, 2015

Coupon 1-month Libor + 18bp

Reoffer price 100.148

Discount Margin 1-month Libor + 10bp

Payment Date March 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank & Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Notes The issue size will total $900 million

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

Temporary ISIN XS0909333709

ISIN XS0875634213

