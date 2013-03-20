FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Total Capital adds 250 mln euros to 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
March 20, 2013 / 1:52 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Total Capital adds 250 mln euros to 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Total Capital International SA

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2023

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 100.24

Reoffer price 100.24

Yield 2.098 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 81bp

Over the 1.75 pct Due 2022 DBR

Payment Date March 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America & Barclays

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 750 million euro

When fungible

Permanent ISIN XS0830194501

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
