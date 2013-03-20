New Issue-Total Capital adds 250 mln euros to 2023 bond

March 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Total Capital International SA

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2023

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 100.24

Reoffer price 100.24

Yield 2.098 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 81bp

Over the 1.75 pct Due 2022 DBR

Payment Date March 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America & Barclays

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 750 million euro

When fungible

Permanent ISIN XS0830194501

Data supplied by International Insider.