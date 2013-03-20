New Issue-CRH Finance prices 750 mln euro 2023 bond

March 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower CRH Finance Limited

Guarantor CRH plc

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 3, 2023

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.535

Spread 148 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 3, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, Lloyds Bank,

Santander GBM & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0909369489

