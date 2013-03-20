FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BAT International prices $300 mln 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
March 20, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- BAT International prices $300 mln 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BAT International Finance plc

Guarantor British American Tobacco plc & British American

Tobacco Holdings (The Netherlands) B.V.

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date March 29, 2016

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.695

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0909353053

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
