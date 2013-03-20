New Issue- Oseo SA prices 750 mln euro 2015 FRN

March 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Oseo SA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 27, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 10bp
Payment Date March 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Natixis
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
