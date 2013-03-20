FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Oseo SA prices 750 mln euro 2015 FRN
March 20, 2013 / 2:57 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Oseo SA prices 750 mln euro 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Oseo SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 27, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 10bp

Payment Date March 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Natixis

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0011457852

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
