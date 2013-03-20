New Issue-VW Finance prices 750 mln NOK 2016 bond

Mar 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV (VW Finance)
Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Issue Amount 750 Norwegian crown
Maturity Date April 04, 2016
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 100.961
Payment Date April 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.