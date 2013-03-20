New Issue- Valiant Bank prices 135 mln sfr 2023 bond

March 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Valiant Bank

Issue Amount 135 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 24, 2013

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 101.00

Reoffer price Par

Spread 355.25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

