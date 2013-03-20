FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Valiant Bank prices 135 mln sfr 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
March 20, 2013 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Valiant Bank prices 135 mln sfr 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Valiant Bank

Issue Amount 135 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 24, 2013

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 101.00

Reoffer price Par

Spread 355.25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
