New Issue-SBAB Bank prices 1.65 bln SEK 2015 FRN

March 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower SBAB Bank AB
Issue Amount 1.65 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date September 28, 2015
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 45bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 45bp
Payment Date March 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nordea & SEB
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
