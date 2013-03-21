FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Valiant Bank adds 15 mln sfr to 2023 bond
March 21, 2013 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Valiant Bank adds 15 mln sfr to 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Valiant Bank

Issue Amount 15 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 24, 2023

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 101

Payment Date April 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & ZKB

Full fees Standard

Listing SIX

Governing Law Swiss

Notes The issue size will total 150 million Swiss francs

when fungible

ISIN CH0210009897

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

