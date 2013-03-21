New Issue- Filinvest prices $300 mln 2020 bond

March 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Filinvest Development Cayman Islands
Guarantor Filinvest Development Corporation
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date April 2, 2020
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date April 2, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS & HSBC
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
