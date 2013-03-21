New Issue- EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2022 FRN

March 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 4, 2022

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 50bp

Reoffer price 102.005

Payment Date March 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BoAML, Credit Suisse, DZ, HSBC,

Nomura & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.05 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0765766703

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.