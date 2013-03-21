New Issue- DT Pfandbriefbank prices 600 mln SEK 2015 FRN

March 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 600 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 30, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 34bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 34bp

Payment Date March 28, 2013

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1R0535

