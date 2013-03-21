FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- DT Pfandbriefbank prices 600 mln SEK 2015 FRN
March 21, 2013

New Issue- DT Pfandbriefbank prices 600 mln SEK 2015 FRN

March 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 600 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 30, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 34bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 34bp

Payment Date March 28, 2013

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1R0535

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

