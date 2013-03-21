New Issue- Volkswagen prices dual tranche deal

March 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Volkswagen International Finance N.V
Guarantor Volkswagen AG
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 26, 2021
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.423
Reoffer price 99.423
Yield 2.079 pct
Spread 67 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date October 26, 2016
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.812
Reoffer price 99.812
Yield 1.054 pct
Spread 37 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Common terms
Payment Date March 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, BNP Paribas, Danske & Deutsche bank
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
