New Issue- Storebrand prices 300 mln euro 2043 bond

March 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Storebrand Livsforsikring A/S

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date April 4, 2043

Coupon 6.875 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 519.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 4, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, JPMorgan & Nordea

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Englis/Norwegian

ISIN XS0909773268

