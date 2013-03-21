FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Credit Agricole adds 250 mln euros to 2025 bond
#Market News
March 21, 2013 / 4:31 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Credit Agricole adds 250 mln euros to 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date July 16, 2025

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 117.115

Reoffer yield 2.378 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Notes Launched under issuer’s covered Bond

Programme.

The issue size will total 2.4 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN FR0010920900

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
