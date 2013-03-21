New Issue-UPC Holding prices dual tranche deal

March 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower UPC Holding BV

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 450 million euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2023

Coupon 6.75 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 539 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.5 pct February 2013 Bund

Reg S ISIN XS0909769407

144A ISIN XS0909770249

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date March 15, 2023

Coupon 6.75 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 605 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct February 2023 Swiss Govt

Reg S ISIN XS0909771056

144A ISIN XS0909771999

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date March 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ABN Amro, Credit Suisse, Credit Agricole, Caly,

Nomura, RBS, Societe Generale, Morgan Stanley & UBS

Ratings B2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law New York

