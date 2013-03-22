New Issue-Volkswagen prices 250 mln stg 2016 bond

March 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV

Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2016

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.780

Reoffer yield 1.311 pct

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct September 2016 UKT

Payment Date March 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & RBS

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0910489904

