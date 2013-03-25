FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MARKET EYE-Nestle India faces 'marginal' impact from royalty hike-UBS
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 25, 2013 / 5:41 AM / in 5 years

MARKET EYE-Nestle India faces 'marginal' impact from royalty hike-UBS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Shares in Nestle India Ltd fall 1 percent after the
Indian unit of Nestle Group said late on Friday it would
implement a staggered increase in royalty payments of 0.2
percent per year over the next five years to the parent
company. 
* UBS says the increase would reduce its earnings per share
estimates for Nestle India by 1-3 percent in calendar years
2014-2016, calling the impact "marginal."
* The investment bank adds Nestle India can offset its royalty
payments with a favourable portfolio mix that saves on raw
material costs and by gaining scale efficiencies.
* UBS maintains its positive outlook on the stock, with a "buy"
rating and a target price of 5,750 rupees, citing expectations
for volume growth.

 (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.