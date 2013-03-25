FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KiwiBank prices 150 mln Sfr 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
March 25, 2013 / 11:22 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-KiwiBank prices 150 mln Sfr 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Kiwibank Ltd

Guarantor New Zealand Post Limited

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 23, 2020

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.972

Reoffer price 100.222

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0209886511

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
