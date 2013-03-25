New Issue-Deutsche Hypo prices 100 mln euro 2014 bond

March 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date October 02, 2014

Coupon 0.3 pct

Issue price 99.97

Reoffer price 99.97

Yield 0.32 pct

Payment Date April 02, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Hypo

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000DHY3921

