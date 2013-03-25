New Issue- China State Construction prices $500 mln 2018 bond

March 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower China State Construction Finance (Cayman) I Limited

Guarantor China State Construction International Holdings Limited

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date April 2, 2018

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 99.542

Reoffer yield 3.225 pct

Spread 240 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over 5 years Treasury

Payment Date April 2, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, China International Capital Corporation

Hong Kong Securities Limited and Deutsche Bank

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Hong Kong

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

