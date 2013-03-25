FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Dorsett Hospitality prices 850 mln Renminbi 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
March 25, 2013 / 1:21 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Dorsett Hospitality prices 850 mln Renminbi 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Dorsett Hospitality International Ltd

Issue Amount 850 million Renminbi

Maturity Date April 03, 2018

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 6.0 pct

Payment Date April 03, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citic, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Listing Hong Kong

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000 - 10

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
